Remy Ma-Nicki Minaj Feud News: Decade-Long Feud Continues with 'ShETHER' Rapper's BET Awards Speech

Remy Ma seemed to have used her acceptance speech for the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist recognition at the BET Awards to diss Nicki Minaj.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniRapper Remy Ma's acceptance speech at the 2017 BET Awards

After expressing her appreciation to her family, friends, and colleagues, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" season 6 alum unveiled a short rap from her collaboration with Fat Joe titled "Spaghetti" that seems to be her way to throw shade against the "Super Bass" rapper.

"Y'all b****es got fat while we starved/ Shots in your *ss, pads in your bras/ Y'all some liars, it ain't no facts in your songs/ And yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx," goes the lyrics of Remy Ma's acceptance rap.

This is the first time that Remy Ma defeated Minaj in the said awards show after the latter won it for seven straight years.

The feud between Remy Ma and Minaj reportedly started after the former criticized the latter's freestyle record called "Dirty Money" in 2007, where the words "Tell that b**ch with the crown to run it like Chris Brown/she won three rounds, I'ma need a hundred thou/like 'Chinatown' — b****es better bow down/oh you ain't know, betcha b****es know now/f**k I got a gun — let her know that I'm the one" were believed to be pertaining to Remy Ma.

The bad blood between the two female rappers continues until her release from prison in 2014 after serving time for non-fatal shooting. In February this year, Remy Ma launched another Minaj-dissing track called "ShETHER" on her SoundCloud account. This is in retaliation after Minaj threw shade against her longtime nemesis on Gucci Mane's "Make Love" and Jason Derulo's "Swalla" tracks.

Minaj also dissed Remy Ma in her hit song "No Frauds," which she produced with her Young Money associates.

Minaj has yet to respond to Remy Ma's acceptance award speech.