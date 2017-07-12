Republican Senator Hails 'Biblical Miracle' That Donald Trump Is President

(Photo: Alabama State Attorney General's Office/Handout via REUTERS) Alabama State Attorney General Luther Strange is shown in Montgomery, Alabama in this December 21, 2010 handout photo provided February 9, 2017.

A leading Republican senator has claimed that it is a "biblical miracle" that Donald Trump became President of the United States, as part of remarks calling on the repeal of Obamacare.

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and is currently running to retain that seat, was speaking at a forum hosted by the Montgomery County Republican Executive Committee over the weekend when he said:

"President Trump is the greatest thing that's happened to this country. I consider it a biblical miracle that he's there," according to AL.com.

Strange then called for the repeal of the Obamacare health care law, which he called a "disaster."

"We're going to take care of the most vulnerable citizens," the GOP senator said.

"But remember what this was intended to do, was to take care of disabled individuals and poor women and children. We have now turned it into a massive entitlement, just one example of the problems facing this country."

Strange is described as a "Constitutional conservative and pro-life Christian" on his Senate website.

The Hill pointed out that he is being challenged by multiple Republican lawmakers for his senate seat in the upcoming August GOP primary.

Trump remains a controversial figure across American religious and political circles, though he has been backed by some notable megachurch pastors, such as Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas.

Jeffress, who serves on Trump's evangelical advisory board, pushed back in an interview with The Christian Post against those who criticized his "Celebrate Freedom" concert at Washington's Kennedy Center earlier in July, which Trump attended.

"No one is worshiping Donald Trump. What we are doing is showing respect for our president and praying God's blessings on him as he leads our nation," Jeffress told CP.

"That is biblical and Christian to do."

Others, however, such as John Murdock, who teaches at the Handong International Law School, a Christian institution in South Korea, have questioned whether Christians should associate with Trump at all.

Speaking of Trump's various controversies and perceived offensive mannerism on social media, Murdock quoted, in a CP op-ed, 2 Timothy 3 in the Bible, which reads:

"There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with them."

Murdock argued that Trump "matches a lot of things on that not-to-do list."

Christian speaker and author Julie Roys added that Christians should not be defending Trump's problematic behavior.

"He (Trump) needs to follow the example of Christ, and Christian leaders need to hold him accountable when He doesn't," Roys said in another CP op-ed.

"What Trump is doing is not making us greater; it is making us lesser. We aspire to be the 'land of the free and the home of the brave,' but if we condone and imitate Trump's behavior, we will quickly devolve into a nation of fools," she added.