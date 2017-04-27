'Resident Evil 7' DLC Delayed, News Details: 'Not a Hero' Not Pushing Through With Spring Release

The anticipated "Not a Hero" downloadable content expansion for horror-survival game "Resident Evil 7" will be delayed.

CapcomA screenshot from "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard"

This is what producer Masachika Kawata and director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed through a video, saying that the DLC is not ready for its targeted spring 2017 release.

"We were working very hard to get the DLC ready in time for the Spring release, and we got close to completing the game content," Kawata said (via IGN). The producer also emphasized that they wanted the DLC to have the same quality as the main game, so they need more time for its development.

Nakanishi then said that the DLC is not yet good enough to meet high expectations. "Rest assured we'll use this time to create something our fans love," he told players.

The game developers, however, did not specify another release date for "Not a Hero," but they assured players that the DLC will be free once it is officially released.

Other than that, executive producer Jun Takeuchi also said that the team is also working on another DLC, and they aim to release it once it is "polished and up to the standard" of "Resident Evil 7."

Although no other details were specified for the other DLC expansion, enthusiasts speculate that this might be the "Additional Story Episode" that is included in the game's season pass and slated for a Dec. 31 release.

"Resident Evil 7" was launched in January for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows with critical and commercial success. It sold over 3 million copies just a month after release.

Its previous DLCs, "Banned Footage" Vol. 1 and 2, were released on Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, respectively. "Banned Footage Vol. 1" contained two scenarios, "Bedroom" and "Nightmare," and another mode titled "Ethan Must Die." Vol. 2 added two more scenrios, "21" and "Daughters," plus a new mode titled "Jack's 55th Birthday."