'Resident Evil 7' News: Gold Edition Arrives in December

Two pieces of downloadable content are coming to "Resident Evil 7" in December.

A few days ago, Capcom announced that new content would be available on Dec. 12. The game developer also confirmed that a Gold Edition of the game would be out on the same day.

The two new pieces of DLC include the deferred "Resident Evil 7" episode called "Not a Hero" and a brand new one titled "End of Zone." According to Capcom, "Not a Hero," which stars Chris Redfield, was originally slated for last spring but its release had to be pushed back to a later date.

Based on the official synopsis for "Not a Hero," the episode is set to follow the dreadful events that happened to Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. The episode will feature new threats to Chris and his team, who will come up with a strategy to fight these. Meanwhile, the fate of Chris and the rest of the gang will depend on how well the player solves the mystery of the new outbreak.

Capcom also announced that the fresh episode titled "End of Zoe" will be part of the "Resident Evil 7" season pass. Unlike the "Not a Hero" which can be availed for free, "End of Zoe" comes with a price tag of $14.99. According to the game developer, this new episode will not only feature new adversaries but will also reveal the fate of Zoe Baker, the member of the Baker Family who was responsible for bullying Chris and his team in "Resident Evil 7." Though she was one of the most valuable characters in the game, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" ended without revealing her fate.

Meanwhile the Gold Edition will include every DLC package that comes with the "Resident Evil 7" base game, including the "Banned Footage" volumes and the two aforementioned episodes that is set for release on Dec. 12 for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.