'Resident Evil 7' Release Date, Gameplay News: Capcom Reveals Season Pass Content, Gives Access to Bonus Episode

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With just about a week before the release of "Resident Evil 7," Capcom revealed the details about the game's Season Pass and that it will give access to a bonus episode of the game.

Capcom A "Resident Evil 7" gameplay screenshot.

According to reports, "Resident Evil 7's" Season Pass contains two Banned Footage volumes with each having three episodes.

The Banned Footage Vol. 1 will include episodes titled "Nightmare," "Bedroom" and "Ethan Must Die" while the Banned Footage Vol. 2 will come with episodes "21," "Daughters" and "Jack's 55th Birthday."

However, Capcom has yet to reveal or tease what can be expected from these episodes. Aside from the mentioned downloadable contents (DLCs), "Resident Evil 7's" Season Pass will grant players access to an additional story that has yet to be titled. As per the game's Season Pass Steam page, all contents are going to be released before 2017 ends.

Capcom also reminds future players of "Resident Evil 7" that "Season pass purchases cannot be cancelled, regardless of whether or not the included content has been downloaded."

Meanwhile, another trailer for "Resident Evil 7" was revealed. Like most of the trailers that were previously released, the teaser video features the creepy home that can be seen in other promotional photos for the upcoming game.

The trailer titled "Welcome Home" opens with a background voice saying, "Home — a welcoming place, a haven of safety and warmth, where families meet for laughter and feasts." Right at the word "feasts," the teaser video focuses on a dining table that looks like it was set up for diners with cannibalistic taste.

On the other hand, a report from Game Rant shared that another leak suggests that the "Resident Evil 7" can be completed in just 10 hours. The report shared one player's completion screen where it can be seen that when the game's difficulty level is set to Normal, the game can be finished in 10 hours, 15 minutes and 36 seconds.

"Resident Evil 7" will be released on Jan. 24.