'Resident Evil' Remake Latest News: Zombie Film Franchise Is Getting a Reboot

The "Resident Evil" films are getting a reboot.

(Photo: Facebook/ResidentEvilMovie)A promotional photo of the movie "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter."

According to Variety, Martin Moszkowicz, the chairman of the board of the German production company Constantin Film, confirmed the news at the Cannes Film Festival during the previous weekend.

At present, details about the reboot, such as its director, cast members and plot are being kept under wraps. What is known so far it that James Wan ("Lights Out," "Annabelle" and "Saw") has come aboard to produce the first "Resident Evil" film reboot from a script written by Greg Russo ("Mortal Kombat").

Based on Capcom's mega-popular video game franchise, the "Resident Evil" movies have earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date, which makes it the highest-grossing film franchise that is based on a video game series.

The recent installment of the "Resident Evil" Movies, titled "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," was helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson, earning modestly domestically with $26.8 million. The film performed more impressively in the international scene, grossing as much as $285.4 million, with $160 million of that coming from China.

Against a $40 million budget, the sixth and final film of the first series of "Resident Evil" movies, which was distributed by Sony's Screen Gems, has earned a total amount of $312.2 million worldwide.

The cast of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" includes Milla Jovovich as Alice, Ali Larter as Claire Redfield, Iain Glen as Dr. Alexander Isaacs, Shawn Roberts as Albert Wesker, Ruby Rose as Abigail, Eoin Macken as Doc, William Levy as Christian, Fraser James as Michael and Japanese model and TV personality Rola as Cobalt.

The sixth and final film of the "Resident Evil" film franchise was produced by Jeremy Bolt, Paul W.S. Anderson, Robert Kulzer as well as Samuel Hadida. The movie was executive produced by Moszkowicz together with Victor Hadida of Metropolitan Films.

At present, it is uncertain whether or not Anderson will be returning to the film franchise to be a part of the reboot project of "Resident Evil." He is currently preparing to launch a new film franchise adapted from another Capcom video game, the "Monster Hunter."