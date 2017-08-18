Ric Flair Health News: Friend, Daughter Believe Ex-WWE Wrestler Is a 'Fighter,' Critical Condition Continues

Wikemedia Commons / Florida Supercon Former WWE wrestler Ric Flair

After Ric Flair's fiancée Wendy Barlow pleaded for prayers for the retired WWE wrestler's health condition was posted on social media, one of his friends revealed that he is still fighting to survive his current ordeal.

In an interview with People, Flair's marketing manager and the co-founder of Get Engaged Media Cameron Fordham described the 68-year-old former pro wrestler as a "fighter."

According to Fordham, "Ric has shown that his whole life. Sixteen championship titles was not a walk in the park. Guy has been struck by lighting and survived a plane crash, so let's not count him out one second." He also claimed that he is still looking forward to hear his friend's signature "Woooo!" expression.

Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, also shared the same sentiments as her father's friend. On her Instagram post, the female wrestler addressed her father's fans to express her gratitude for all their prayers. "On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. We will update everyone when we have more information," the female Flair stated.