Rich Piana Updates: Rumors About Bodybuilder's Death Continue to Circulate Online

Facebook/Rich Piana Rumors claiming that Rich Piana has died continue to circulate online.

Almost a month after he was hospitalized, fans are still in quandary as to what the real status of professional bodybuilder Rich Piana is. And, in the absence of any official update for a week already, rumors claiming that the bodybuilder has died continue to swirl online.

While some of Piana's Instagram followers have already expressed their condolences to his loved ones and wished him to rest in peace, his girlfriend, fitness model Chanel Jansen, has clarified that the bodybuilding champion is still alive. However, despite Jansen's statement, which she channeled through her own Instagram account, many are still left wondering as to what the real status of Piana's health is. After all, according to Jansen, the only thing she is allowed to reveal is that Piana is still alive.

"The only update I'm permitted to give at this time is that he is alive, he is ok, and the excellent medical professionals here as well as myself and his close loved ones are doing all we can to get him back to a full recovery," Jansen wrote.

While others continue to wish him rest in peace on Instagram, some can't help but blame him for his excessive use of steroids to achieve his physique, which the bodybuilder had admitted to taking. According to Piana, while he discourages people from taking steroids and push them to go natural, bodybuilders like him are often left with no choice but to resort into taking them.

"If you want to become a professional bodybuilder, guess what – you're probably going to have to f---in' do 'em. You're not going to have a choice," he said in a YouTube video last year.

According to reports, Piana was found unresponsive when he was transported to a nearby hospital on Aug. 7 until he was eventually placed in a medically induced coma. After he was hospitalized, authorities found more than 20 bottles of steroids in his house, which Jansen later on confirmed as Piana's, indeed, as he has been using them for more than 20 years.

Days before Piana was found unconscious, he was seen taking part at a bodybuilding show in Las Vegas.