'Rick and Morty' Cancellation Rumors: Co-Creator Dan Harmon Admits Mistake

Waiting for "Rick and Morty" season 3 has been excruciating for fans. AdultSwim has been trying to make amends by allowing fans a sneak peek at the premiere episode. But the delay is causing an even bigger concern for the show as cancellation rumors pop up left and right.

Facebook/RickAndMorty "Rick and Morty" creator addressed season 3 delay.

To quell "Rick and Morty" season 3 cancellation rumors, co-creator Dan Harmon took to Twitter to explain why it's taking so long for the show to return on air.

"The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1," Harmon explained, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He added that he and co-creator Justin Roiland "are very regretful about the season taking way too long. I want to explain 'what happened' because it's way less dramatic than you might ever imagine."

In a similar statement at Sundance, they said they still don't have a release date for "Rick and Morty" season 3 and that the delay in the show's comeback is his and Roiland's fault.

"'Rick and Morty' keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don't know why," he said, according to ScreenRant.

Although it seems the delay will drag on for a bit, at least fans can be assured that progress is being made on "Rick and Morty" season 3 and fans can expect the show to return to television as soon as this year.

The season finale of "Ricky and Morty" season 2 aired on Oct. 4, 2015, which is almost two years ago.

Meanwhile, AdultSwim tried to satisfied fans' hunger for new "Rick and Morty" episodes by making a surprise release of the first episode of the third season. The premiere episode, while satisfying fans' "Rick and Morty" cravings, inspired a petition to bring back McDonald's Szechuan sauce, which was released in 1998 but discontinued shortly after.