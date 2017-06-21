'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Cancellation Rumors: Internal Strife Could End Series?

"Rick and Morty" fans were treated to the first episode of season 3, which came as a surprise last April. However, the celebration was short-lived because after the premiere that aired on April Fool's Day, no new episodes were aired, to the disappointment of many.

Facebook/RickandMortyA promotional photo of the animated series "Rick and Morty."

The premiere episode of the much-awaited season of the show could have been a very cruel April Fool's prank. However, it was reported that the show will resume this summer and will have a second "premiere" episode this July.

But fans should take this information with a grain of salt given that rumors are telling stories of infighting between the show's creators. According to the rumors, co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland just can't seem to agree regarding what direction the show will take.

Many fans point to this infighting as the reason behind why the show has been delayed for so long. The infighting could have been ongoing for some time and resulted in the premiere episode being made available online.

Fans already know that "Rick and Morty" Season 3 Episode 2 is titled "Rickmancing The Stone" and it might already be finished. Other than that, however, not much is known about the rest of the season. There might not even be any more follow-ups planned after episode 2.

There is also the possibility that the show has already been cancelled and that the April Fool's premiere could be the creator's cryptic way of saying thank you. While this could be a hard pill to swallow, it could explain the months-long delay of the show.

Nevertheless, spoilers still persist, giving hope to fans who have been waiting to see more of the grandfather and grandson duo. Hopefully, though, this is all just a move by Adult Swim and the creators to increase the show's popularity. "Rick and Morty" Season 3 is set to return this summer, fingers crossed.