'Rick and Morty' Season 3: Episode 3 Air Date; How Many Episodes Does the New Season Have?

(Photo: Adult Swim) A screenshot from the "Rick and Morty" season 3 premiere.

After months of waiting, everyone's favorite grandfather and grandson duo is officially back in the small screen with "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2, "Rickmancing the Stone."

After another crazy adventure, fans cannot get enough of the pair. Thankfully, the wait for the next installment will not be as long.

New episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 3 will now air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim. The third episode titled "Pickle Rick" will be aired next week, Aug. 6.

There is not much to take away from the synopsis for the installment though, which reads: "Pickle Rick returns and the gang go to family therapy."

Of course, typical family therapies are harmless. Then again, a brood like that of Rick and Morty is far from typical so fans can expect fun and mayhem in this episode.

Unlike the previous season of the hit animated series, "Rick and Morty" season 3 will only have 10 episodes. It was initially slated to be much longer with 14.

Co-creator Dan Harmon explained to TIME the change of plans, saying "Part of our slowness meant we did less episodes than we were supposed to do."

He also explained that the tone of "Rick and Morty" season 3 will not necessarily be darker despite what Rick declared in the premiere released on April Fools' Day. Harmon said that Rick's revelation in the closing scene of the premiere was just the character "renewing the dynamic from season 1."

Is the season darker than previous seasons? It's kind of hard to say. I think new kind of dark things happen, but I also don't know if any of it tops the level of darkness in previous seasons.

One of these 10 episodes was done "Mad Max" style—a "post apocalyptic, diesel-fueled dystopia, nuclear wasteland kind of genre"— to pay homage to film director George Miller.

Fans can also watch out for celebrity cameos in "Rick and Morty" season 3 including Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs and Christian Slater.