'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers: Rick and Jerry Go on an Adventure

(Photo: YouTube/Adult Swim) A screenshot from the promo for "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 5, "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy"

Next week's episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 will be something that fans thought they would never see — Rick and Jerry on an adventure.

The promo for episode 5, "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy," teases a "Rick and Jerry" episode in which they go on a "pity adventure." Rick can be seen dragging him from bed and apparently, Jerry likes to sleep naked.

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 5 teases that Rick, despite confessing to Morty in the premiere that he wanted to get rid of him, will actually give him "a win," which he badly needs.

However, knowing the drunkard genius, fans expect that there is more to this than meets the eye because the Rick they know will never spend a moment with Jerry, let alone a whole adventure and actually have fun.

There is a scene in the "Rick and Morty" season 3 trailer in which Rick and Jerry were on a rollercoaster ride. The latter was scared stiff while the former seems to be having the time of his life.

Fans know that there is definitely something odd there. The episodes this season so far featured twists that no one saw coming so this might have on too.

The promo for "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 5 actually indicates that Morty somehow pushed Rick into going on this escapade.

But if it is anything like the previous episode, where an adventure Morty pushed his grandpa to do ended with the gruesome deaths of four of the five Vindicators, things will not be as dandy as they seem.

Interestingly, the synopsis for "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 5, do not mention Jerry or Rick although the family appears to be a huge presence in it. It simply reads:

Beth fails as a mother; Summer has body issues.

"Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 5, "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy," airs Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.