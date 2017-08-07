'Rick and Morty' Season 3 News, Episode 4 Spoilers: Vindicators Call for a Mission; Female Writers Have Improved the Show

In episode 4 of "Rick and Morty" season 3, the titular characters will be called upon by the Vindicators on a mission. Meanwhile, the showrunners of the Adult Swim cartoon series admitted that adding female writers has improved the show.

Facebook/RickandMorty Rick and Morty will be called by the Vindicators on a mission.

On the next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, titled "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," a group of superheroes called the Vindicators will be calling on Rick and Morty to join them on their mission.

However, when the Vindicators call through a crystal found in the garage, Rick will not want to pick up, despite Morty being excited about it.

In the trailer for "Rick and Morty" season 3, Rick tells Morty, "I refuse to answer a literal call to adventure, Morty. Let it go to voice mail!"

But even though Rick will refuse to answer, it seems that they will still assemble with the Vindicators given that they don't appear to stand a chance against the giant monster that they will face in episode 4.

Meanwhile, series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland admitted that adding female writers to the show brought their storyline to a new level.

"It was great. ... We had a gender-balanced writer's room for Season 3. ... That way, nobody represents any gender because if nobody outnumbers anybody else, then nobody's an ambassador to anything," Harmon explained in an interview with The Daily Beast.

He also added that bringing in female writers helped them create the stories for Beth and Summer this season 3.

"I thought the results were really good because it meant that both the men and the women could increase their attention on Beth and Summer. ... So the result is you see cool stuff happen with Beth and Summer this season," said Harmon.

Catch "Rick and Morty" season 3 every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.