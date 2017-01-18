'Rick and Morty' Season 3 News: New Episodes Rumored to Arrive in March

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Adult Swim failed to premiere the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 this month, as opposed to the IMDb posting that said new episodes of the hit series would start airing on Jan. 9. However, new reports suggest that the upcoming installment will premiere sometime in March.

Facebook/ RickandMorty "Rick and Morty" season 3 is rumored to arrive sometime in March.

Recent rumors revolving around "Rick and Morty" season 3 suggest that Cartoon Network will be ready to unveil the first episode of the highly anticipated installment sometime in March. The animation giant has yet to confirm the reports but fans are looking forward to seeing their beloved duo back on the small screen soon.

Co-creator Dan Harmon admitted last year that it was harder for the team to work on season 3 compared to the previous installments.

According to Cinema Blend, Harmon said, "It's been harder this season... I watched the thumbnail animatic of Episode 304 and I was ready to move forward with it and Ryan [Ridley] said 'we're not satisfied with it' and we were already behind schedule."

Fans have expressed disappointment over the delay of "Rick and Morty" season 3 but most are still hoping for the new episodes to arrive this year.

Meanwhile, fans have been kept busy over the past days after Adult Swim unveiled a new intro for the series. The video was released on YouTube and followers of the series have been showing love for the retro-gaming-inspired intro.

The video is titled "Rick and Morty 8-Bit Intro" and while it may not have any hints about what fans should expect for "Rick and Morty" season 3, it has fed the appetite of those who have been wanting to see more of the unlikely duo.

It is worth noting that the script for the new installment should have been ready since August last year. However, it appears that Harmon and the development team are still working to polish everything for "Rick and Morty" season 3.

For now, fans can only hope that the hit series' third season will premiere this year and there won't be any more delays.