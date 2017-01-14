'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date News: Still No Word on Launch Schedule

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It has been a couple of weeks into January but fans of the hit Adult Swim animated series "Rick and Morty" have not yet heard when the third season is going to premiere.

According to reports, "Rick and Morty" is not expected to air this month. It can be recalled that there were earlier reports — sparked by an IMDb listing — that the show's season 3 would resume last Jan. 9.

However, "Rick and Morty" creator and voice actor, Justin Roiland, was quick to deny the reported premiere date. Addressing the issue through Twitter, Roiland told fans, "As far as I know (and I would know) season three does not air Jan 9th. Go ahead and [Jodi] Arias me."

Despite the lack of available details about season 3's resumption, on-going work and an excerpt from one episode was showcased early this year during a live stream Development Meeting by Adult Swim.

In the preview, Morty can be seen eavesdropping while Jessica and her friends are having a chat. Morty finds out that Jessica has finally broken up with Brad. Then he hears her saying, "I think I'd like to be on my own for a bit. I mean, obviously, if someone special comes along ... but I mean really special like nothing I've even remotely considered in the past."

Upon hearing that, Morty quickly fixes his hair and prepares to jump at the opportunity of getting noticed by his dream girl. But just as Morty is about to say a word to Jessica, his drunkard genius grandfather, Rick, arrives to force him to go into another out-of-this-world adventure.

At the end of Rick and Morty's abrupt mission, the two can be seen terrified and distressed about something. Whatever it was, the sneak peek did not tell.

While the sneak peek did not reveal anything about the 2017 premiere date of "Rick and Morty," as presenters pointed out, it definitely proved to fans that the creators of the show are in the works to release the hit show anytime early this year.