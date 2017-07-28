'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date News: U.K. Release Will Air on Netflix on July 30

A few days from now, the much-awaited third season of Adult Swim's animated show "Rick and Morty" will finally return with all-new episodes. This time, the show will also air in the U.K.

Facebook/RickandMorty "Rick and Morty" season 3 will premiere on July 30.

According to The Independent, the U.K. release of "Rick and Morty" will also begin on July 30. From then on, new episodes will be added to Netflix every Sunday until its last, which will be on Oct. 8.

The Netflix uploads, however, will have a week's delay compared to the Adult Swim broadcast since the latter will proceed to episode 2, "Rickmancing the Stone," on the 30th, while the former will start with "The Rickshank Rickdemption."

For the uninitiated, the show surprised its fans by releasing the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 on April Fool's.

As previously reported, the upcoming season will feature a star-studded cast. Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland revealed that Thomas Middleditch, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Christian Slater, Joel McHale, and Keith David will guest star.

More recently, Harmon and Roiland shared why they think the third season is the best one so far. For the first time, the panel of writers for "Rick and Morty" now has gender balance, with three male and three female writers on board.

In an interview with The Daily Beast published on Thursday, Harmon shared, "I've always thought with writers' rooms the hat trick is not oh, getting women into the writers' room, it's having it be gender-balanced." With the equal numbers, "nobody represents any gender because if nobody outnumbers anybody else, then nobody's an ambassador to anything."

The change in the writer's room has made a difference to the show's content. The creators teased that fans will eventually see unlikely pairings of characters that have yet to go on adventures together.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 airs on July 30 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.