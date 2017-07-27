'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: New Trailer Comes Out With References to 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Facebook/RickandMorty "Rick and Morty" season 3 promotional image

The next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 was recently previewed in an all-new trailer, and it showed some references to the film "Mad Max: Fury Road."

"Rick and Morty" revolves around the wild adventures of an alcoholic grandfather - mad scientist Rick - and his average grandson Morty. Both characters are voiced by the show's co-creator Justin Roiland. In the latter episodes of season 2, they brought Morty's older sister, Summer (voiced by Spencer Grammer), along on their out-of-this-world trips.

Over the weekend, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim posted the trailer for the second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3. The video teaser was titled "Wasteland" and it also contained some behind-the-scenes commentary from people attached to creating the episode.

Describing the episode's setting in "Wasteland," co-creator Dan Harmon said: "Episode 2 takes place primarily in a diesel-powered, vehicular field of death and annihilation." The trailer then showed Rick, Morty, and Summer running away from vicious-looking "mohawk guys."

Everyone in the production staff who gave behind-the-scene interviews were excited to show people the second episode, as they noted that they had shelled out more effort in presenting characters and vehicles that had their own individual personalities.

Character designer Kendra Melton noted how they opted to go over the top in designing each character with distinct styles and costumes, thus making every character different.

To share with people just how much effort the artists put into one episode, color supervisors Philip Vose and Jason Boesch said that there was one scene where they included 80 distinct characters.

The first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, which was titled "The Rickshank Rickdemption," was released online in time for April Fools Day. In a bizarre manner, it premiered online and was playing on loop for several hours.

The episode featured Rick being in jail while the Galactic Federation ruled the Earth. His family was thus forced to deal with life without the mad scientist who had the solution for everything. The episode ended by showing fans the real release date of season 3's episodes.

Season 3's second episode, "Rickmancing the Stone," will premiere on Sunday, July 30, on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.