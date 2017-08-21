'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: Next Week's 'Rest and Ricklaxation' Could Feature an Odd Pairing Having Fun Together

Rick and Jerry may be spending a lot of time together during the next episode

It is no secret that Rick and Jerry have not exactly gotten along too well during the time they have known each other, but the next episode of "Rick and Morty" is apparently going to feature these strange bedfellows spending plenty of time together.

Titled "Rest and Ricklaxation," the upcoming episode of the show is expected to feature Rick taking Jerry to what appears to be a theme park of some kind.

From what has been seen of the episode thus far, it looks like Rick and Jerry will even go on a few rides, which again just seems really strange, given how these two characters are not exactly the best of friends.

That is why some fans are trying to come up with a possible explanation for why these two would voluntarily spend time together.

As Heavy.com pointed out in an earlier article, the scenes of the episode that have been shown thus far seem to indicate that Jerry was not really having a good time at the amusement park.

If anything, it even appeared as though Jerry was not happy at all with what has been going on, which could explain why Rick was having a good time.

Furthermore, it also looks like something may happen to Rick while they are at the theme park or before they get there, which could also shed light on why his behavior has changed and has chosen to spend a day with Jerry.

There is a good chance that neither Rick nor Jerry were actually enjoying themselves even though the episode was named "Rest and Ricklaxation."

Fans will be able to see for themselves exactly what is going on with Rick and Jerry when "Rest and Ricklaxation" airs on Aug. 27. Four more episodes are expected to be shown in the coming weeks.

More news about Season 3 of "Rick and Morty" should be made available in the near future.