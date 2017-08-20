'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: Rick Takes Jerry on an Adventure

Facebook/RickandMorty A promotional image for "Rick and Morty" season 3.

Fans better get ready to see a new kind of adventure in "Rick and Morty" season 3 as it will feature Rick and Jerry going on a trip together.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 5, titled "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy," will show Rick dragging Jerry off from his bed as he was about to go to sleep, telling him that the fate of the galaxy rests on his shoulders.

With this, fans are left wondering why Rick would want to spend time with Jerry when earlier, he told Morty that he wanted to get rid of the guy.

Jerry initially thought that it was going to be an execution. However, according to the episode trailer, it seems that Rick is actually taking him on some sort of "pity adventure."

Some photos released online even shows the unlikely duo on a rollercoaster, with Jerry looking absolutely terrified and Rick enjoying the ride despite having what looks like a gun shot on his chest.

Interestingly, though, despite the two getting the spotlight in the episode trailer, the synopsis for episode 5 does not say anything about them. Instead, it teases that Beth will fail as a mother and Summer will have body issues. Is this going to be the episode where Summer transforms into a giant?

Other than that, what happens next will be revealed when "Rick and Morty" season 3 continues this Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

In other news, Adult Swim has confirmed that they will no longer offer free live streaming of the future episodes of "Rick and Morty."

While they released the first three episodes of the animated sci-fi comedy on their website for free, the fourth episode was made available only to subscribers.

Adult Swim sent a statement to Polygon, which said: "Adult Swim livestreamed the first two episodes of Rick and Morty to kick off the new season and will continue to offer episodes to view online after they have aired on the network."