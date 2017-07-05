Rihanna Happy with Hassan Jameel: Singer's New Beau Described as a Wealthy Businessman

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson R&B singer Rihanna reportedly happy with new beau

It seems like Rihanna is finally having a good time with her rumored new man Hassan Jameel, if speculations turn out to be true.

The "Work" singer and the Saudi Arabian businessman were spotted kissing and sipping champagne during a recent holiday in Spain. They were also seen grabbing coffee together. This prompted to speculations that the two started seeing each other.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the 29-year-old pop and R&B singer is happier now compared to the time when she was still dating her exes Chris Brown and Drake. According to the source, "Hassan treats her with so much love and respect. He's making her drop her guard, which she hasn't done with a guy in a very long time."

She is particularly happier now compared to the time when she was still with the "Hotline Bling" singer, since Drake reportedly lacks a sense of commitment.

Meanwhile, The Sun recently reported that a source close to Rihanna claims that her relationship with Jameel has been going on for quite a while now, but they decided to keep it private. The two are claimed to be dating each other officially since January this year. She was also flying constantly to the U.K. just to see her new man.

"This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she's in love with him and seems completely smitten," the source also said. "They've been spending a lot of time away from prying eyes and are really serious."

Jameel is reportedly the heir of the Abdul Latif Jameel corporation, one of the biggest companies in the world. His family business reportedly earned the rights to exclusively sell Toyota Motor automobiles in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East.

Reports also claim that the businessman was also linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell in the past.