Rihanna New Album 2017 Release Date, Rumors: Singer Secretly Working on New Album?

Fans still have not recovered from Rihanna's latest album "Anti," but it seems like the pop singer is already cooking up some amazing new songs. The 29-year-old Barbadian singer is said to be working on a new album, hoping to deliver it before the year ends.

"Rihanna is super excited to bring new music to her fans and hopefully get back on the road, possibly as early as the end of this year," an unnamed source said in one interview with Hollywood Life. "She has been spending her days in the studio hard at work on her ninth studio album," the source added.

Since the still-untitled album will be her follow up to 2016's "Anti," Rihanna reportedly plans to collaborate with some big artists. A portion of the new songs will also have a dancehall or reggae feel to it, reflecting her island roots. She also hopes to drop a track soon with the rest of the album to follow later this year.

For those who cannot wait, Rihanna would have a major role in "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," an upcoming science fiction action-adventure film based on the popular French comics series "Valérian and Laureline." In the film, she plays a shapeshifting entertainer named Bubble.

Directed by Luc Besson, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" tells the story of Laureline (Cara Delevigne) and Valerian (Dane DeHaan), space-and-time-traveling agents who are assigned to keep order all through the human regions.

Suddenly, a dark force threatens a vast metropolis known as Alpha. Since it is also a home to species from a thousand planets, Laureline and Valerian races to identify the marauding menace and to safeguard the future of the entire universe.

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is set to be released on July 21 in the United States and on July 26 in France. Those who are interested can check out the official full-length trailer below.