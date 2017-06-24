Rihanna News: Singer Advises Fan to Embrace Heartbreak

Rihanna recently proved that she is not just a bang-up performer but is an effective relationship counselor, too, after she gave her Twitter follower a tip on how to deal with a broken heart.

REUTERS/Suzanne PlunkettThe singer recently shared her relationship knowledge to a fan who sought her advice on Twitter.

According to reports, a Twitter user @WaladShami sent the "Anti" singer a direct message (DM), asking her how to deal with a heartbreak. Eventually, Rihanna did not just entertain the question but gave some words of wisdom, too, which are worth pondering by anybody who has love problems.

"Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever!" You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!" Rihanna told her Twitter follower.

It has been learned, though, that it was not the first time for Rihanna to give her two cents worth to the said Twitter user. In an interview, @WaladShami revealed that the singer has given him valuable advice in the past, hence, he reached out to her once more for enlightenment.

With Rihanna's much-publicized relationships and heartbreaks, she may, indeed, be equipped with some of the best knowledge that her fans can learn from. Apart from her highly publicized falling out with R&B singer Chris Brown, Rihanna must have also learned some valuable lessons from her past relationship with Canadian rapper and Billboard Artist of the Year 2017 awardee Drake.

While many anticipated that the two would share the stage once more for a performance at last month's Billboard Music Awards 2017, which turned out to be just a rumor, Drake took the opportunity to profess his love for Nicki Minaj. According to rumors, Drake's declaration of love for Minaj hurt Rihanna as, allegedly, it has made her feel that what she shared with the rapper was not serious at all.

"For Rihanna, seeing Drake hit on every woman at the BBMAs (Billboard Music Awards) made her think that their time together wasn't as important as she originally thought," a source told Hollywood Life.