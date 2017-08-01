Rihanna News: Singer Responds to Online Body Shamers

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Singer Rihanna responds to body shaming.

Despite being a target of online body shamers, Rihanna is devil-may-care about what other people say about her size.

It has been learned that a certain fan recently shared a Snapchat video of Rihanna captured by the singer's best friend Melissa Ford while the two enter a convenience store to buy some snacks for a day-out. In the said video, Ford is heard telling Rihanna that she already got four snacks in just a matter of two minutes, to which the singer only responds with a laugh. Eventually, Ford is heard on the video saying, "You're judging her. Stop judging her!"

Wanting to promote Ford's message of sparing Rihanna from judgments on her size and eating habits, a fan of Rihanna shared the said video and captioned it with the words, "Everybody who calling rob too fat @mdollas11 telling you what to do in this video K !! #mindyourown#eatallyouwant@badgalriri i got you like melissa." Apparently, the effort of the said Rihanna fan, who hides by the name robynsbish, to defend her idol from body shamers did not end in vain as the Grammy award-winning singer commented on her post.

"Somebody called me too fat?" said the singer as she added laugh-crying emojis to her comment.

Apparently, for Rihanna, body shamers are laughable and unworthy of her time and attention. Elite Daily opines that the singer's attitude toward social media trolls and shaming culture should be an inspiration for others who find themselves in the same situation.

Last June, the singer was also a subject of a fat-shaming article titled, "Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?" Rihanna responded to the said article by posting a meme of rapper Gucci Mane, which came with the caption, "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane."