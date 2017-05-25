Rihanna Rumors: Singer Feels Her Past with Drake Unimportant, Says Source

While Drake may have made history at last Sunday's Billboard Music Awards for being the first artist to take home 13 trophies in one night from the award-giving body, it is alleged that his ex, Rihanna, is not happy with how things went, at least with how he acted on stage.

REUTERS/Carlo AllegriRumors claim that Rihanna is not happy with Drake's flirting with Vanessa Hudgens and Nicki Minaj at last Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

There is no denying that Drake was the biggest winner of the night at this year's Billboard Music Awards. Apart from winning the plum, the Top Artist Award, the singer/rapper went home with a total of 13 trophies, breaking Adele's record in 2012 when she won 12 trophies from the award-giving body.

Despite Drake's success, though, one person is not happy with what she saw on TV: Rihanna, the artist's ex. According to reports, the "Umbrella" singer is not happy with her ex's apparent flirtation with Vanessa Hudgens and Nicki Minaj during one of his acceptance speeches.

The rapper singer complimented Hudgens' beauty before professing his love for Minaj, who, just like Rihanna, is rumored to have an on-off romance with the Canadian singer/rapper.

"Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you. And I could never ever, ever see it any other way," Drake said in his acceptance speech.

According to a source, while Rihanna was a no-show at the event, she is completely aware of the happenings there. Reportedly, the singer is not happy with how her ex behaved at the event as it made her feel that what they shared in the past is irrelevant.

"For Rihanna, seeing Drake hit on every woman at the BBMAs made her think that their time together wasn't as important as she originally thought," a source tells Hollywood Life.

"Rihanna thinks he should grow up and she is over his Playboy ways. The fact that Drake looks like he's trying to be with every girl isn't attractive. Rihanna doesn't think he looks as cool as he may think," the incognito source reveals.

To recall, Drake also professed his love for Rihanna at last year's MTV Music Awards, prompting fans to believe that the two had reconciled. However, two months later, the Canadian singer/rapper was seen cuddling with Jennifer Lopez.