'Riverdale' Season 1 Episode 11 Spoilers: Alice Seeks Help From Archie and Veronica; Mary Asks Archie to Move

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 1 will see Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) working with Alice (Madchen Amick) behind Betty's (Lili Reinhart) back.

'Riverdale' season 1 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "To Riverdale and Back Again," reveals that Alice will push Betty to lend a hand in the Jason Blossom murder investigation. However, her daughter will be too busy with preparations for Homecoming and Reunion weekend. As a result, Alice will seek Archie and Veronica's assistance, which will not turn out well when Betty finds out.

Elsewhere, both Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) will opt to attend Homecoming in honor of Jason, but they will come across a revelation that will hinder their plans. Fred (Luke Perry) and Mary (Molly Ringwald), on the other hand, will make it to the Homecoming dance, which will lead him to rethink their decision to divorce.

Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will witness FP (Skeet Ulrich) getting his act together and will think about giving his father another chance at redeeming himself.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It starts out with Betty talking to Polly on the phone, asking her if she has discovered anything. Polly, who is currently living with the Blossoms, reveals to her sister that "they're definitely hiding things." Redheaded wigs are then seen.

Veronica voices her concern about Jughead while speaking to Archie, and the next scene shows the gang at the Homecoming dance all dressed up. However, it does not look like they are having fun, as Jughead confronts his friends about lying to him. Flashes of Cheryl paying Polly a visit while the latter was asleep and Archie and Veronica making out are then shown. Mary also proposes that Archie move to Chicago with her because of his safety.

It looks like the next episode will also have a lot of confrontations as Betty warns her mother not to push her. Finally, Cheryl points out to Polly that she is not safe just because she is carrying Jason's children.

The next episode of "Riverdale" will air on April 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.