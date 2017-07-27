'Riverdale' Season 2 News, Air Date: New Trailer Released; Love Triangle in Store for Fan-Favorite Couple

Facebook/CWRiverdale 'Riverdale' season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.

A new trailer for the upcoming second season of "Riverdale" was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con and it featured a ton of intrigue.

It opened with a commentary from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and was quickly followed by Archie (KJ Apa) rushing his father to the hospital after the latter got shot in the season 1 finale. Archie's friends arrived to offer him help and comfort. He recounted what happened at Pop Tate's but abruptly stopped mid-sentence. Jughead asked Archie why he did not continue his thought, and it was clear that the redheaded jock was worried about getting embroiled in something sinister.

"People have grudges. People have enemies. I mean, think of where we live. Fathers are killing their sons," Jughead reasoned out. "It's entirely conceivable that this was a hit."

Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) visited her mother at the hospital and told her that things would be better now. The look in her mother's eyes, however, revealed genuine concern and fear.

Apart from the drama, the upcoming season will also feature more romance as Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Cheryl will have love interests. Josie will hit it off with Reggie (Charles Melton). Kevin and Cheryl, on the other hand, will have new men in their lives.

There will also be two love triangles in season 2. Veronica's (Camila Mendes) ex-boyfriend will be making an appearance in Riverdale, resulting in Archie feeling rather unsettled. Fan-favorite couple Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead may also face a roadblock or two in the form of a new character, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan).

"She's the girl that Jughead meets at Southside, so obviously people are going to think that there's a little bit of a rivalry there, and that's possible, but I don't think we should just set up Toni to be a villain," Reinhart told Entertainment Tonight.

And while the idea of someone getting in-between Betty and Jughead may be bad news to some fans, the couple's fans might have a reason to celebrate. According to PEOPLE, a real-life romance may be blossoming between Sprouse and Reinhart as they were spotted being quite intimate recently.

