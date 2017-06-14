'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Betty Will Not Give Up Easily On Jughead

Betty will go out of her way to fight for her relationship with Jughead in the upcoming season of "Riverdale." This was revealed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who teased in a recent interview that Betty is not the type who gives up easily.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 is available on the CW app.

It can be recalled that in the season 1 finale, Betty and Jughead's relationship was left in such a blurry state. The two were having some time alone in FP's trailer when Jughead suddenly wore his heart on his sleeve and told Betty that he loves her. After Betty told him that she loves him too and just when they had started to make out, they were interrupted by a loud knock on the door.

To Jughead's surprise, he found the Southside Serpents standing outside the door, waiting for him and telling him that they would watch his back. The members handed him a Southside Serpents jacket and asked him to join their group. While Jughead accepted the invitation with a smile on his face, Betty was more worried to know that her boyfriend was finally a Southside Serpent.

With Jughead's induction into the ominous gang, fans should expect his relationship with Betty to be put to the test in the upcoming season. Now that Jughead is already part of the Southside Serpents, it becomes hard to see where their relationship will head moving forward.

When asked about what fans can expect from the widely-popular relationship, Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly: "It seems like we end on an ominous note. The fear Betty had is Jughead is going to be sucked into this world that has nothing to do with Betty—he might be going to a new school, living with a new family in a different part of town, he's joined this gang. All I'll tease is Betty is not someone who gives up easily. She's probably the strongest of the kids."

Aguirre-Sacasa also added that if there was any sign that she might lose Jughead, Betty would definitely fight for him and for what they have. It remains to be seen what particular challenges Betty and Jughead will face, but one thing is for sure: The road will not be easy for them in season 2.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres on Oct. 11 on The CW.