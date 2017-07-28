'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Jughead and Betty May Be Plunged Into 'Romeo and Juliet' Situation

It was recently reported that "Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating just like their characters in the show. But unlike their blooming love story, it looks like there will be trouble ahead for Jughead and Betty in the upcoming second season of "Riverdale."

The CW A scene from "Riverdale" season 1, featuring Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

Almost everyone shipped Sprouse and Reinhart's characters when "Riverdale" first started airing and thankfully, they have gotten their wish. But seeing that the whole mood of the story isn't exactly bright and silky, the two might hit a big bump in the coming season.

According to Reinhart, tensions are brewing in "Riverdale" and Jughead and Betty will get caught in the middle of it all. What this spells for their relationship isn't good.

"It's kind of a Romeo and Juliet situation between the two of them. There's a civil war kind of going on in Riverdale, and he's on the south side, she's on the north side, and you gotta choose a side basically. It might cause some problems," Reinhart said during a cast sit-down interview with E!.

However, Reinhart did assure fans that "Bughead" is going strong despite some conflicting ideas.

"Deep down, both couples are solid," she affirmed.

But problems or not, it looks like Sprouse and Reinhart are getting along just fine in real life.

While neither of them have confirmed their relationship, reports indicate that the two were seen canoodling, kissing and showing much affection towards each other. This has surely pleased the fans that have shipped them right from the start.

Eyewitnesses said that Sprouse and Reinhart "could not keep their hands off each other during" San Diego Comic-Con 2017 where "Riverdale" was a part of, a significant development from their friendly status earlier this year.

"Riverdale" season 2 is set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.