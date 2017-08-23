'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Madchen Amick Talks about 'Judge-y' Alice Cooper

In a few weeks from now, "Riverdale" is going to return with an all-new season. A recent tease from Madchen Amick, who portrays the strict Cooper matriarch, suggests that her character will be more resolute than ever.

Facebook/CWRiverdale "Riverdale" season 2 returns October

The actress took to social media to tease a little detail about Alice (Amick) and how she will turn out next season. She posted a photo of her in character. With her eyeglasses on and a raised brow, she wrote, "I don't know what you see, but #AliceCooper sees things a LOT more judge-y thru these glasses..."

Alice was portrayed last season as a headstrong woman who knew perfectly well what she wanted and what she did not. And when it came to her kids, the mother of two always did what she thought was right for the family even though her own daughters started to hate her for it.

Based on Amick's recent post, it seems like Alice is back to her old overprotective meddlesome self. Perhaps she and Betty (Lili Reinhart) will be at each other's throats once again. Her relationship with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be put to the test when a new girl rolls into town and befriends her boyfriend who now goes to the school at the Southside.

Considering the fact that she has never liked the Joneses, she might just make matters worse for the couple.

In a few episodes from the pilot season, viewers were given hints about why she is the way she is. It was revealed that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) and Betty actually had an older brother, whom she gave up for adoption years ago. And she sent her pregnant eldest daughter at the very same place where she kept her pregnancy hidden. Apart from that, fans learned from Judghead's father that Alice was originally from the Southside.

Although not much has been said about that part of her life, it might have been quite horrible, given how hard she tries to keep her life normal.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres on Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.