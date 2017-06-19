Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Reportedly Cancel Wedding — Again

The Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Wedding seem to have hit another road bump as several reports claim that the upcoming union has been cancelled — again. It feels like the couple has been engaged forever and the people are yet to hear of a wedding actually happening and now, it seems that it may not happen anytime soon.

The couple is known for being quiet about their relationship and has kept a mostly low-profile. While they can be seen at red carpet events, seeing them in public is a rare occurrence. Now, the further delay of their wedding has only caused several rumors to develop. According to one such rumor, there seems to be a misunderstanding between the couple, especially in regards to their upcoming wedding, which is said to be the main cause for the delay. Sources claim that FKA Twigs is "pressuring" the 31-year-old actor to focus on their wedding and refrain from taking on too many film projects. This apparently has caused a rift between the two.

There is also another rumor going around that Pattinson's girlfriend is not on good terms with his ex, Kristen Stewart. This apparently stemmed from Stewart's own willingness to work with Pattinson again in a future "Twilight" film. Pattinson and Stewart first started dating on the set of Twilight and ha broke up after the latter cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. However, it seems that FKA Twigs has no actual cause to fear Stewart as she seems to be happy with her own current relationship with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

Since it is taking quite a long time for the couple to marry, many fans now fear that Pattinson might split with the singer.