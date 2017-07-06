Robot Child Sex Dolls? Expert Calls for Ban for Fear of Exploitation by Pedophiles

Sex with robots might no longer be science fiction in the near future as scientists and engineers have been designing, building and marketing this for many purposes, including human pleasure. An expert in robotics, however, warned that building and potentially selling robot child sex dolls should be banned as the technology could be abused by pedophiles.

Professor Noel Sharkey of the Foundation for Responsible Robotics released a report that detailed how the robot revolution could soon change human lives. Sharkey pointed out that while there are only few companies doing research and development on sex robots, policymakers should start considering creating guidelines and laws on this technology in the interest of the public.

Sharkey has seen some robot dolls that look like children or mimic child-like tendencies. The expert explained that while engineers might not have originally planned on creating robot child sex dolls, it can become a precedent that could be exploited by the user who will be purchasing the robot.

"It demonstrates that it would be possible now to make a realistic representation of any particular child as a sex robot," Sharkey remarked. Westerners might shun robot child sex dolls but the professor said sex dolls that look like teenagers are quite commonly sold in Japan.

His suggestion sparked a debate among robotics experts. One side addressed that a sex robot could be useful to humans who have no desire or who might be incapable of carrying on an actual relationship, yet might still need physical contact. Another side addressed that sex robots could trigger illicit, unusual and violent sexual fetishes, especially among pedophiles and this is where Sharkey said the line must be drawn.

"They are being proposed for the elderly in care homes, which I think is controversial," the professor further said. He believes robots should never become a replacement for actual human contact because this will only lead to a breakdown of society.