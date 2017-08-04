'Rock Band Blitz' To Be Removed From PSN and Xbox Live Before August Ends

Facebook/RockBand 'Rock Band Blitz' will be removed from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace this month.

"Rock Band Blitz" will be taken down from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace before the month ends, Harmonix has revealed in an announcement.

According to a forum post, "Rock Band Blitz" will be removed on or before Monday, Aug. 28. Fans of the game are surely feeling sad about the announcement, especially since "Rock Band Blitz" is exceptionally distinct from other "Rock Band" games.

"After a good gap, it's that time again," the post read, before going on to explain the details of the game's removal.

As fans know, "Rock Band Blitz" is the only "Rock Band" game that does not require any peripherals. This means players can experience the game by using the standard control pad only. The game was released back in 2012.

The good news is that the entire roster of songs featured in the "Rock Band Blitz" soundtrack can be transferred to "Rock Band 4." The soundtrack consists of 25 songs and the move will be free of charge.

There are different instructions on how to do this depending on the player's console. Heading to the Xbox Live Marketplace is the first step for Xbox One users. The next step is to search for the individual songs found in the "Rock Band Blitz" soundtrack. These songs can then be downloaded by choosing the "Download" option. It is important to note, though, that there should not be a price flashed on screen.

On the other hand, PlayStation 4 users should head to the PlayStation Network Store and search for the "Rock Band Blitz" soundtrack. Like the results in Xbox One, there should not be a price included. Users should then select the "Install" option to complete the action.

Harmonix did not provide a reason for removing the game, though Videogamer speculates that it presumably has something to do with the licensing of the music in the game expiring soon.

