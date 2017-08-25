'Rocket League' Latest News: Nintendo Themed Cars to Come Exclusively to Game's Switch Version

"Rocket League," the award-winning sports game featuring cars, a giant ball and sprawling arenas, is coming to the Nintendo Switch with a few exclusives in store. Battle cars inspired by some of Nintendo's classics will be making their way into the game when it launches for the handheld console later this year.

Rocket League/Psyonix A promo image showing the Mario NSR and Luigi NSR battle cars exclusive to Nintendo Switch version of "Rocket League."

This year's holiday season is also "Rocket League" season as Psyonix announced exclusive battle cars coming to the game's Nintendo Switch version. The company confirmed an earlier trailer that they showed during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June as they announced "Mario" and "Samus"-themed vehicles coming to the sports title.

In an announcement posted on Wednesday, Aug. 23, "Rocket League" developers teased the upcoming "Mario NSR," "Luigi NSR" and "Samus' Gunship" cars with a couple of screenshots showing the brightly-colored vehicles in action.

Their update also confirmed that all these battle cars are among the free unlockable vehicles and customization items exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

Team mechanics will affect how these battle cars will show up during a match. For example, players on the Orange team will be limited to the "Mario NSR," a two-door sports car dominated by red and blue, and the "Samus' Gunship," a futuristic racer decked in metallic orange and neon green like something out of "Tron."

Players on the Blue team, meanwhile, will have a choice between the "Luigi NSR," dressed in a two-tone scheme of green and navy blue, and a "Samus"-themed car coordinated with her Varia suit's light blue and gold.

These battle cars, while free, will have to be unlocked by completing certain in-game feats, the details of which will be revealed in the upcoming months.

The video below introduces some of the Nintendo-themed battle cars exclusive to "Rocket League" for the Nintendo Switch, coming in time for the holidays this year.