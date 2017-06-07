'Rocket League' News: More Contents Arrive for Game's Second Anniversary Next Month

Over the weekend, Psyonix announced that the second year of "Rocket League" will be celebrated with an upcoming Anniversary Update filled with new contents such as a new arena and a number of vehicles.

PsyonixPromotional photo for "Rocket League's" upcoming second Anniversary Update featuring one of the new Battle-Cars to arrive.

"Rocket League" gained popularity for combining the basic game mechanics of car racing and soccer. Instead of having people running around a soccer field, colorful and rocket-powered cars chase after the ball to make a goal.

Psyonix will add a new standard arena called Champions Field. According to the developer, it will have "a massive statue featuring our shield logo, triple-decker seating (a must in any modern sports entertainment complex), and enough stadium lighting to make your match visible from outer space!" The Champions Field arrives for free and can be played on Competitive and Online game mode.

Alongside the Champions Field, "Rocket League's" upcoming Anniversary Update also comes with an all-new Overdrive Crate that contains new Battle-Cars called the Animus GP and Centio V17, decals, wheels, and more Black Market items.

Psyonix has yet to detail the special features of the said vehicles, but as seen in the Anniversary Update trailer, the Animus GP comes with a skin variant clad in deep blue with steaks of orange, while the Centio V17's previewed design has shades of lighter blue, purple and red all the way to its wheels.

However, the developer reminded players, "Overdrive Crates will be available as limited drops after Online matches."

Meanwhile, "Rocket League" will also get an updated engine audio system that will make the vehicle sound more awesome in the arena. Also, the game's playlist expands with the addition of up to 18 new songs on the Rocket League Radio.

Psyonix also noted that Season 5 begins along with the arrival of the Anniversary Update. They will reveal more details on new achievements, trophies, and goal explosions once the patch notes of the Anniversary Update are up.

The Anniversary Update arrives exactly on the second anniversary of "Rocket League's" worldwide release on Wednesday, July 5.