Roger Moore News: 4 Things to Know About the Late 'James Bond' Star

Sir Roger Moore, the iconic star known for playing "James Bond," had passed away at the age of 89.

Reuters/Neil HallThe late Sir Roger Moore attending the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London in October 2012.

In a press statement issued via Twitter, Moore's children confirmed that he died on Tuesday after a short bout with prostate cancer. He was in Switzerland when he passed on. He is survived by his last wife, Kristina Tholstrup, and his three children, Deborah, Geoffrey, and Christian, all of whom he had with his third wife, Luisa Mattioli.

Here are a few things fans should know about the legendary actor.

1. One of his children is an actress

Moore's 53-year-old daughter Deborah is following in his footsteps as an actor. Deborah began acting in the early '90s, when she had a supporting role in her father's film "Bullseye!" She also starred in "Die Another Day" and in a TV movie titled "Goldeneye: The Secret Life of Ian Fleming."

2. Moore had four wives

The actor's first great love was Doorn Van Styen, who became his first wife. They got divorced in 1953. One year before his split with Van Styen, Moore met Dorothy Squires, who later became his second wife. Their divorce was finalized in 1969, the same year he married Luisa Mattioli. Moore's last wife was Danish socialite Kristina Tholstrup, whome he married in 2002.

3. Moore's children did not attend his last wedding

When he married Tholstrup, Moore decided not to invite his children because he did not want to make things awkward for them. "We support his happiness and if he is happy then I am happy," Roger's son Geoffrey told Hello Magazine in 2002. "I did not go. There was no family there. He wanted to do it in a low-key way and went off and did it."

4. He lost a stepdaughter to cancer

Tholstrup's daughter from her previous marriage, Christina Knudsen, died of cancer at the age of 47 last year. After announcing his stepdaughter's death, Moore said Knudsen was surrounded by family during her final days.