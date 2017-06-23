Roma Downey Announces Launch of Online Community for Believers Worldwide: Lightworkers

Actress and film producer Roma Downey has announced the launch of her new venture, an online community to encourage, inspire and unite believers worldwide on Lightworkers.com.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Actress Roma Downey arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016.

"I have such exciting news to share! I have been asked so often recently, 'Roma, what are you working on? Roma, how do you follow 'Touched by an Angel' or 'The Bible' series?' Well, Lightworkers is my passion and it's coming soon," Downey said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Wherever there is Light there are Lightworkers."

In a video post introducing Lightworkers, Downey said she and her husband, Mark Burnett, are now venturing to online platforms as well as TV.

"At Lightworkers we are on a mission to brighten your day and who doesn't need more of that, right?" she quipped. "There will be lots of good news to spread with your friends and family and lots of inspiration to get you living your best life."

The couple, who often refer to themselves as "the noisiest Christians in Hollywood," have had great success in the past with the Emmy-nominated miniseries "The Bible," which was watched by more than 100 million people in the U.S., and the feature film "Son of God," which was the second-highest grossing faith-based movie opening of all time.

Downey has been crediting Lightworkers as her production company for the past few years but now the 57-year-old is expanding the brand from TV and film to an online community.

According to the website, Lighworkers "celebrates the good all around us — reminding us that the human spirit is unwavering, full of possibility and capable of inspiring change."

At the end of 2016, Downey first introduced Light TV. A network that will feature "wholesome family and faith-based entertainment programming" and air in top TV markets nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Some of the films and TV shows featured on the network will include, "Rocky," "Hoosiers," "Red River," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "All Dogs Go to Heaven," "Fame" and "Mr. Mom." Along with the Burnett-produced TV series "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?" "Highway to Heaven" and "Heartland."

"This is the beginning of our new, multi-platform faith and family network, where the demand is greater than ever for family-friendly entertainment," Downey said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "As we have already seen from the success of 'The Bible' series and our 20 million social followers, this audience is looking for inspiring and uplifting programming that they can watch in a trusted and safe environment on any platform."

Burnett added, "With the combined experience of myself and Roma, plus MGM's family-friendly library, Light TV will become an ideal platform to reach the enormously, underserved family audience."

Downey is president of Lightworkers Media, which is a faith and family division of MGM.



