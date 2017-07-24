Ronda Rousey Could Face Top WWE Diva Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey could be planning to do something with the World Wrestling Entertainment at some point in the near future. Rumors are already circulating that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion will face SmackDown's Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia at UFC 190.

According to Cageside Seats, Flair is the most likely candidate to face Rousey when she does make a move to the WWE. The daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, she was crowned the inaugural Raw Women's Champion back in 2016 and was named the world's top female professional wrestler for that year.

The two will likely face in a singles match at next year's biggest wrestling event, WrestleMania 34. This would be Rousey's second appearance both at WrestleMania and the WWE.

The 30-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter first made her appearance on the pro-wrestling scene back in WrestleMania 31, assisting Dwayne Johnson in forcing the Authority (Stephanie McMahon and Triple H) out of the ring. Since then, however, WWE management has not made a move to bring her in despite their obvious interest in signing her up.

Rousey's career in the UFC is pretty much past its zenith having lost her last two bouts via technical knockout. Returning to the octagon is unlikely at this point and it would probably be for the best to search for greener pastures in the WWE.

Fellow MMA fighter Brock Lesnar made the transition to pro-wrestling in spectacular fashion a few years ago. Lesnar made a name for himself for being nearly unbeatable and made history by ending the Undertaker's infamous win streak at WrestleMania 30.

While Rousey might not achieve Lesnar's explosive success in the WWE, a move to pro-wrestling is something worth considering for the former UFC champion. She is clearly a huge wrestling fan and as mentioned earlier, the WWE is already interested in signing her.

While there are no official statements coming from both parties, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see Rousey on the roster as early as next year.