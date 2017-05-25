'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Julia Roberts Takes Part in Special Red Nose Day Episode

Julia Roberts is on a life-saving mission for a special Red Nose Day episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."

Facebook/NBCRunningWildPromotional image for the special Red Nose Day episode of “Running Wilde with Bear Grylls” featuring Academy award winning actress and PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman, Julia Roberts. It airs Thursday, May 25 on NBC.

The Academy Award-winning American actress joins famed British survivalist Bear Grylls as they navigate through hostile environment to reach a remote Kenyan village. But surviving through dense underbrush and making it across a rope bridge hanging above a river full of crocs is only half of the duo's Red Nose Day mission. More than anything, they will need to make sure that the vaccines they're delivering to the village are kept cold.

Roberts, who first rose to prominence in 1990 for the romantic comedy film "Pretty Woman," is also currently PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful Woman — a title she has won for a record-setting fifth time this year.

For "Running Wild," Roberts taps on her adventurous side to take the wilderness on, sans the glamorous makings of her movie star persona. After all, what can a pretty woman not do for a good cause?

A sneak peek for the upcoming episode shows the 49-year-old actress struggle a little as she gears up to take her first step on the rope bridge. It's the only way to their destination and there's no backing out from here.

"The first step was hard because you're terrified and after that it's no way out but through. It's just about taking that deep breath," Roberts shared.

Will she be able to make it across and deliver the life-saving vaccines in time? The official trailer for the upcoming episode reveals that she will, though not without bumps and hitches along the way. It will, however, be all worth in the end.

YouTube/Running Wild with Bear Grylls

"I was so excited and encouraged by all the spirit that I saw and all the help that I realized could be done," Roberts said in a previous interview with PEOPLE.

"Running Wild with Bear Grylls" season 3 episode 9 airs on Thursday, May 25, at 9 p.m. ET as part of NBC's third annual Red Nose Day Special, which aims to raise money for charity organizations through the sale of red clown noses at Walgreens and Duane Reade drugstores, neighborhood drives and bake sales, and NBC's live telethon.