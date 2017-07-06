Russian Spying Allegations Update: Kaspersky CEO Agrees to Turn Over Source Code

Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow.

To address concerns that cyber security products from Kaspersky Lab may be compromised by the Russian government, the company's CEO has announced that he will open the source code of their products to scrutiny by the United States government.

Eugene Kaspersky, chief executive of Russia-based cyber security company Kaspersky Lab, said that he is willing to have the source code of the company's product examined by U.S. government officials.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the executive added that he was willing to make a statement to dispel suspicions cast on his company by U.S. officials.

Some intelligence officials have advised the government to be cautious about using Kaspersky products, citing fears that the company may have ties to the Russian government, as recorded by the Washington Post.

"If the United States needs, we can disclose the source code," the CEO said on Sunday, July 2. "Anything I can do to prove that we don't behave maliciously I will do it," he added, explaining that he is ready to testify before U.S. Congress on the issue, as well.

Kaspersky also confirmed an earlier report that U.S. employees of the company have been the subject of home visits by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Their intervention has complicated matters, according to the CEO.

"Unfortunately, now the links to the FBI are completely ruined," he said. "It means that if some serious crime happens that needs Russian law enforcement to cooperate with FBI, unfortunately it's not possible," the executive added.

Kaspersky does allow for the possibility that ex-Russian intelligence staff members are working in the company, saying that it's possible that their sales department may have some of them on the payroll. Even then, he defends his company's software, saying that their internal network cannot be breached by just one infiltrator.

He reiterates that his company will not be swayed towards hacking. "We stay on the bright side, and never, never go to the dark side," he insisted.