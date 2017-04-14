Sacramento Kings NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Rudy Gay Still Undecided on Player Option

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Sacramento Kings officially entered full rebuilding mode when they shipped DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.

This is usually a sign for veteran players to jump ship at the first chance they get, but according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Jones, Rudy Gay still hasn't decided if he's going to opt out of his contract this offseason and he reportedly wants to take it "one day at a time."

"I think I've been doing well just worrying about my injury right now, so I'm going to stick with that and let the people I pay to handle that, handle that," he said, according to CSN Bay Area.

Before the season started, Gay already told the Kings that he was leaving after the 2016–17 season. However, the Achilles injury he suffered in a game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 18 might have forced him to reconsider his options in the offseason.

It's going to take months to recover from that kind of injury and teams will want to see him play first to see if he has fully recovered. Coming back from an Achilles tear isn't easy. In fact, some players weren't the same after they suffered the tear. Teams probably won't offer him a long-term contract unless he proves to them that he can still play at a high level.

The good news is that he seems to be recovering well and he should be back sooner than expected.

"It's been one of those situations where you wake up and you feel like the world is over some days and some days you're motivated," Gay stated, according to CSN Bay Area. "I feel like I'm way ahead of schedule. I'm doing things now that I didn't think I would be able to do this early. I've even surprised doctors, so that says a lot," he continued.