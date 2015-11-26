Sadie Robertson Reveals How Proverbs 3:24 Is Helping Her Conquer Fear and Anxiety

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sadie Robertson is getting transparent about how she overcame her two-year battle with anxiety that often made it hard for her to sleep.

(Photo: Courtesy of MJM Entertainemnt)Sadie Robertson in the film "I’m Not Ashamed" that debuted in theaters Oct. 21, 2016.

"Coming from someone who battled with anxiety for a rough two years I cling tight to verses like this. Proverbs 3:24: 'When you lie down, you will not be afraid; When you lie down, your sleep will be sweet,'" the 19-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star and author told her followers on Instagram.

"Nighttime would sometimes be the time when I was most fearful, because I would think about every single possibility and situation that could happen. Tonight, I rest in peace with the unity of the Spirit taking courage and praying for my heart, not for my situations."

A photo posted by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

She went on to add, "that I would grow in confidence in my heavenly faith, not dwell in my worldly fear. Knowing that I will not fear even if or when things get scary, because I serve a God who conquered the worst of my fears, and teaches me what true living is."

Robertson, who is bringing her brand of motivational speaking to the 2017 Winter Jam tour, has shared her struggles with anxiety in the past. In 2015 she revealed that she had the word "fearless" tattooed on her arm to show that she was conquering her fears.

"I fully understand tattoos are not for everyone," Robertson wrote in an Instagram post that showed the word tattooed on her arm. "Allow me to explain ... for every summer camp I went to throughout my life I wrote down the word anxiety for my biggest struggle. Fear began to consume me."

A photo posted by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Nov 25, 2015 at 5:33pm PST

Sadie, the granddaughter of Duck Commander founder Phil Robertson and daughter of the company's CEO Willie Robertson who heads the family business of duck hunting merchandise, revealed that conquering her fears inspired her permanent body ink.

"This year, I made a turn around when I went to my Lord and Savior who has conquered all fears. During Winter Jam I begin to give up all the fear in my life," she wrote in the 2015 post. "A new confidence and courage came every single night. By the end all fear was gone. I had people come up to me and tell me these words 'Sadie, you are fearless,' which was something so new to hear considering I am the one who has always struggled with FEAR!"

For Sadie, the permanent ink on her body reminds her that God has conquered all fear.

"I decided that's enough. I am a fearless child of God. I will not fear, because I serve The God who has conquered all fear," she wrote. "I'm proud to permanently have a reminder that I have nothing to fear. I am fearless in the Name of Jesus."