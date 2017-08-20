'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Episode 8 Spoilers: What Role Will the Scriptures Play in the Upcoming Battle to Protect Sharak's People?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

The Genjo Sanzo Party has finally met Sharak Sanzo, the highest-ranking priest in the West. But their arrival seems to have also brought death and destruction to the surrounding villages on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Saiyuki Reload Blast."

With three of the Five Founding Scriptures of Heaven and Earth now in the villainous Gyumaoh's hands, it has just become that much important for Genjo and Sharak to protect the Maten and Kouten scriptures, respectively. When the five scriptures are gathered together and invoked all at the same time, it could unleash a power strong enough to bring all of Gyumaoh's evil plans to pass.

But Gyumaoh's people have already caught on that the two remaining scriptures are currently in one place, and they have even hired a traitor in Sharak's ranks to destroy the barriers protecting the temple and its nearby villages.

The Genjo Sanzo Party along with Sharak Sanzo's Support Squad will be in for an intense battle in the upcoming episode appropriately titled, "Barrier," and fans can hardly wait to find out what kinds of mayhem is about to go down.

Will the two Sanzos be able to keep their vow of never again invoking the powers of their scriptures simultaneously? Will the upcoming battle be the trigger for them to finally find out just what kind of power the scriptures hold when combined to produce a new and more powerful technique?

Also, Sha Gojyo has just developed what looks to be a demon mark at the back of his neck. He is currently not aware of this, but Cho Hakkai is. What could this mark mean and why would Hakkai refrain from telling Gojyo about it?

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.