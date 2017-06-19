Samsung Galaxy C10 Specs Rumors: Could Handset Be Samsung's Saving Grace?

The Samsung Galaxy C10 could be the handset that digs Samsung out of its financial hole. The handset will be one the company's first devices to sport a dual camera and is set to be released in the third quarter of this year.

REUTERS/Noor KhamisTogether with the Galaxy Note 8, the Samsung Galaxy C10 could very well revitalize the company's smartphone division after its past debacles

The Korean tech juggernaut is currently experiencing a myriad of setbacks. From corruption allegations at home to the disaster that is the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is in desperate need of a savior.

That savior could come in the form of its newest handset rumored to have a dual rear camera set-up. While the technology certainly isn't new, it is for Samsung, which is just now beginning to adopt it for its newest models, chief among them is their newest flagship model the Galaxy Note 8.

The latest leaked images of the handset reveal that the sleek black finish seen in earlier leaks is just one of the possible color variants.They also revealed that aside from the dual rear cameras, another noticeable hardware change is the addition of a physical button presumably for the Bixby digital assistant.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is also rumored to sport a full HD (1080×1920 pixels) display with a 6-inch screen. It will also supposedly come equipped with a Snapdragon 660 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

According to a Chinese website, the device is expected to be priced at RMB 3,499, which is a little over $500. A hefty price, certainly for a smartphone

The handset is expected to come in a metallic black finish. However, it is now revealed that it will also come with a metallic pink/rose gold finish.

Together with the Galaxy Note 8, the Samsung Galaxy C10 could very well revitalize the company's smartphone division after its past debacles. Along with raising investor approval, it could also open the door for newer handset models.