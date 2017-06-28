Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE Release Date: Handset to Arrive Next Month

Samsung plans to release the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE next month. The first batch of 400,000 units will reportedly be available starting in South Korea and later in other regions.

Reuters/Kim Hong-JiA customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 while waiting for an exchange at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

The original Note 7 was destined to be the next flagship model for the Korean tech juggernaut. However, after a few weeks of being in the market, reports of the smartphone exploding made headlines around the world.

This prompted the company to recall over 3 million units and was eventually forced to discontinue production. However, the damage had already been done as Samsung clamored to get the device from the hands of users in an attempt to save its image.

However, despite the obvious hazards, many users decided to hang on to their Note 7s either due to convenience or sentimentality. This is the reason why the company plans to reintroduce a refurbished version to the general public dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE.

The newer "Fandom Edition" will feature different components from the original and are no longer at risk of overheating. The goal is to give fans the opportunity to keep their Note 7s without the potential risk.

It's still too early to say if the device will help repair Samsung's damaged reputation. It can do just the opposite and be seen as the company profiting from its mistakes.

There is still no word from the company whether the handsets will be a limited release or will be a mainstay of their smartphone line. With the successor to the Note 7 already on the horizon, it could just be a move by the company to appease fans of the handset who never really got to enjoy it.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE is set to be released on July 7 with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 arriving a month later in August.