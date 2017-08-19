Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Actual Dummy Photos Leaked, More Details on Phablet's Features Revealed

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly selling by Sept. 15.

Less than a week before Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy Note 8, a new set of photos showing an actual dummy of the smartphone has been released.

Although the images does not show a fully functional phone, it still does give anticipating fans an idea on what to expect from the unreleased device. The smartphone featured in the images look the same as fans would expect — with an Infinity display at the front and screen edges that are less curved than the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Spotted on the back is a camera with dual lens that is placed right beside the rear-facing fingerprint scanner and heart rate sensor.

Ausdroid, an Australian tech website, recently obtained scanned copies of the multi-page Galaxy Note 8 flyer from Samsung. It confirms that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual f1/7 rear camera with 2x optical zoom, which is a first in any flagship device of Samsung. Additionally, the flyer reveals that the phone will have a 6.3-inch display — in contradiction to the 6.4-inch screen size other sources initially claimed.

Samsung is now gearing up to officially unveil the latest addition to its Galaxy Note line of products. Many fans have been waiting for the Galaxy Note 8 launch, considering how Galaxy Note 7 suffered a huge recall last year. The said phablet made headlines after several handsets unexpectedly caught fire.

The South Korean-tech giant has already sent out invites to the media for its upcoming Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to make a big reveal. Featured in the media invite is a teaser image showcasing a silhouette of a Galaxy S8-shaped handset complete with an S Pen.

The Unpacked event will be streamed live on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Fans can also check out Samsung.com and the Samsung Mobile YouTube channel.