Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Slated for Aug. 23

Samsung A promo teaser image representing what could be the next Samsung Galaxy Note, expected to be revealed in the "Galaxy Unpacked" event on August 23.

Samsung has just announced their next Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City, which will take place on Aug. 23, and the teaser images that came with their invite all but spelled out the reveal of a new Galaxy Note device, with their slogan and the stylized image of an S Pen.

The announcement from the electronics giant went on to say that the event is dedicated to the new Galaxy phone aimed at multitasking, in what could be a thinly veiled reference to their upcoming Galaxy Note device.

"On August 23rd, Samsung Electronics will reveal the latest member of the Galaxy family with the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone," Samsung's announcement said, expanding on their event slogan, "Do bigger things."

"This highly anticipated addition to the Galaxy roster was specifically designed for people who move through barriers to do more of what matters to them," the company added on their event invite.

While the device that will be the highlight of Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event is not named in the statement, it's highly likely that the next Samsung Galaxy Note will be revealed on Aug. 23, as noted by the Verge.

The S Pen in the teaser image and the focus on "bigger" things and multitasking all but name the device currently referred to as the Galaxy Note 8. The flagship handset is next in line to the controversial Galaxy Note 7, which has been mired in battery explosion issues. It is expected to take more after the successful Galaxy S8 Plus than its ill-fated predecessor.

As such, fans and analysts anticipate that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a similar, if not larger, curved Infinity Display taking up almost all of the front face of the upcoming device. A dual-camera setup with 12-megapixel sensors is also expected.

It remains to be seen if Bixby will make its way to the new Galaxy Note. The reveal will take place at Park Avenue Armory in New York City, on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. EDT. Live streaming of the event can be viewed from Samsung's websites, as linked from the phone maker's social media accounts.