Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date: Phablet to Launch on Wednesday; Pre-Orders Go Live on Thursday

Samsung is expected to launch the highly anticipated installment to the Galaxy Note series on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

samsung.com The original Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which is now replaced by a new and refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE

A day after the South Korean tech giant unveils its upcoming flagship phablet, the Note 8, pre-orders will go live. On Thursday, Aug. 24, tech enthusiasts will be able to pre-order units with a 256 GB microSD and wireless charger. Another option available for pre-order is a Note 8 model with a 360-degree camera, tech blogger Evan Blass said so in an updated report.

Although Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the forthcoming phablet, recently, it accidentally shared images of a massive unit on its U.S. website, which is suspected to be the Note 8. The company took down the post shortly after. However, it was a bit too late as tech enthusiasts have already taken note of the listing. Aside from the photos, it gave away the device's specifications.

The leak reveals that Samsung revamped the phablet's design, adding the new Infinity Display to the model. Its aspect ratio is now at 18.5:9. In addition, the gadget will be equipped with at least 64 GB of storage.

On the other hand, some features remain the same. It will come with a dual camera and a rear fingerprint sensor, which arguably needs a better location. And as expected, the phablet will have a stylus.

Perhaps the more shocking news will be its price. Samsung has yet to reveal it, but given the upgrades, the phablet is anticipated to hit four figures. Rumor has it the Note 8 is going to be Samsung's first smartphone to hit a $1,000 price tag.

Again, the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Units will hit the shelves on Sept. 15, Friday.

More updates should roll out following Samsung's unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8.