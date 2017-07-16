Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Rumors: Early Announcement Expected in August

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman talking on her mobile phone walks past an advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2016.

Recent reports point to a possible August launch for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

This was reported by the Korean-language publication The Bell, which added that the August time frame was earlier than what Samsung originally planned.

According to the report, there were two main reasons why Samsung would like to speed up the release of the Galaxy Note 8. The Bell noted that while the launch of the Galaxy S8 was successful, its sales have slowed down recently. Added to that, the company reportedly sees many carriers launching several iPhone 7-bundled promos in preparation for the arrival of the iPhone 8 later this year.

To remedy that, Samsung decided to move the unveiling event of the Galaxy Note 8 to August, instead of the initially planned September schedule, The Bell added.

The South Korean electronics giant is also expecting that the iPhone 8 release will be further delayed due to the limited availability of parts and supplies needed to assemble the upcoming premium smartphone from Apple.

With that, The Investor added that Samsung would like to maximize the said scenario and introduced the Galaxy Note 8 next month, subsequently releasing it to the global market by early September.

The rumored September schedule tallies with Samsung's tradition of holding an event to launch new products usually within the week of the annual Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) trade show — which will happen on Sept. 1-6 this year.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that information was leaked about a possible August announcement of the Galaxy Note 8. Just last month, another source familiar with the production of the device told Reuters that it will be revealed by the second half of next month.

In the previous months, several photos and bits of information emerged that suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 would sport a much larger screen measuring up to 6.2 inches with the Infinity Display technology. Samsung is also expected to incorporate the dual-lens camera setup that was missing in the Galaxy S8.