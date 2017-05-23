Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Device rumored to feature dual camera, 4K display, foldable screen

Samsung has just released the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but now, there are already talks about the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8, which is said to further redeem the company from the tragedy that was the explosive Note 7.

Pixabay/BarbaraALaneImage used for illustration only.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be bigger than the recently released Galaxy S8 Plus in terms of size and specs, according to Inquisitr. Rumors say that the much awaited Note handset is going to have a large 6.3-inch display, a tad bit bigger than its controversial predecessor, the Note 7, which had a 5.7-inch screen.

Apart from the bigger screen size, there is also a possibility for the Note 8 to feature a 4K display. It may be one of the first smartphones to have a pixel-sense 4K screen. This is according to rumors that were sparked earlier this year by supposedly one of Samsung's partner companies. The company reportedly said that "Samsung will introduce 2K resolution displays in the Galaxy S8, but it will use 4K resolution displays in the Galaxy Note 8 to realize improved virtual reality functions," as quoted by Business Korea.

A lot of speculations revolve around the Galaxy Note 8 being the first of many things. As per 9TO5Google, reliable tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that it will be Samsung's first handset to sport a dual-camera setup. According to Kuo, the adoption of a dual-camera design for the Note 8 will be its "most important upgrade."

If Samsung does push through with this concept, Kuo speculates that the handset's dual-camera setup may include features such as 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel wide-angle dual photodiode, 13-megapixel telephoto image sensors, dual 6P lenses, and dual optical image stabilization.

There is also a rumor suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 could be Samsung's first smartphone to sport a foldable screen. However, many say that it is unlikely. Others speculate that Samsung is even gearing up to release two foldable phones this year.