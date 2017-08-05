Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date News: Phablet's Highlight Includes RAM Capacity and Cameras

Tech blogger Evan Blass, best known for his scoops on new and upcoming gadgets, recently teased what the Galaxy Note 8 will highlight. According to this tech junkie, Samsung patrons should pay close attention to the device's RAM capacity and camera specifications.

samsung.com The original Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which is now replaced by a new and refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE

The phablet will reportedly sport a 6 GB RAM capacity. As for its cameras, Blass says that it will be a dual-lens setup. The rear cameras are believed to be a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The former will have a f/1.7 aperture, while the latter will come with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

The device will either be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for U.S. cellphone owners, while its global version will come with an Exynos 8895. Its display will be a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED with 1440 x 2960 resolution. It is only slightly larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus.

The Note 8's 3,300 mAh battery is expected to support fast charging. Owners will either recharge it through a USB-C port or through wireless charging.

Rumor has it, the Note 8 will come in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, and Deep Sea Blue.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled later this month, on Aug. 23. Units will be shipped starting in September. Europe as well as Asia will be able to enjoy the device next month. The company's homeland, South Korea, will be able to get their hands on the unit on Sept. 15, three weeks after in launches in New York.

South Korean news portal, ET News, was able to get a statement from the company. A representative told the publication, "We are going to sell Galaxy Note 8 starting from the 15th of September. Its price has not been set yet."

The South Korean tech giant has yet to comment on the recent claims; hence, tech enthusiasts should take the information presented with a grain of salt.

More updates should roll out in the following weeks.